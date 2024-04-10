(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc is planning maintenance at its Lingen oil refinery from about the end of May, according to a person familiar with the matter.

The work at Lingen — the smaller of BP’s two oil refineries in Germany — is scheduled to last about four weeks, the person said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. At least two units will be taken offline.

In 2023, Lingen underwent a full turnaround that would typically be carried out every five years. The previous year, work lasting about three weeks was carried out on the hydrocracker. The refinery also has coking and hydrotreating capacity. BP doesn’t comment on refining operations.

