Bloomberg

BP Plc expects to have reached its $35 billion net debt target during the first quarter of this year, reaching the threshold at which it has said it can restart share buybacks.

Net debt at the end of 2020 was $38.9 billion. It said at the time that the figure would likely increase in the first half of 2021. But earlier-than-anticipated disposal proceeds and a “very strong” business performance driven by trading, prices and “resilient operations” mean earlier achievement of the target.

“On reaching this net debt target, BP is committed to returning at least 60% of surplus cash flow to shareholders by way of share buybacks, subject to maintaining a strong investment grade credit rating,” the London-based oil giant said Tuesday in a statement. There’ll be a further update at first-quarter results on April 27.

During the first quarter, BP received around $4.7 billion of disposal proceeds, and now expects such proceeds in 2021 to be at the top end of the previously announced $4 billion to $6 billion range, it said.

