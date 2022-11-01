(Bloomberg) -- As yet another major oil company posts enormous profits due to high prices caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, calls will surely be reignited for that windfall to be taxed. That will play on the mind of Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, who, in preparation for his fiscal statement, has made it clear that Britons, especially the wealthiest, may need to pay more to restore stability. Eyes now turn to the Bank of England whose inflation-busting interest rate decision on Thursday could make government borrowing more expensive.

Here’s the key business news from London this morning:

In The City

BP Plc : The energy giant made over $8 billion in adjusted net income in the third quarter, its second-highest quarterly profit on record, beating estimates again, and prompting them to buy back a further $2.5 billion worth of shares.

The company expects oil and gas prices to remain high, with the outlook heavily dependent on the ongoing war in Ukraine, and flows of the commodities from Russia

Earnings include an “exceptional” performance from gas trading, the company noted

Ocado Plc: The grocery delivery company has agreed a deal to develop South Korean retailer Lotte Shopping’s online business.

The partnership is country-wide exclusive to the Lotte and gives Ocado “another important foothold in Asia Pacific”

IWG Plc: The flexible workspace provider’s earnings are growing fastest in suburban and provincial centers with slower recovery in urban areas and in the Asia-Pacific.

It said global demand for hybrid working spaces continue to grow as businesses look to reduce their real-estate costs, particularly amid economic uncertainty

In Westminster

Rishi Sunak’s government said it’s inevitable that all Britons, especially the richest, will have to pay more tax to restore stability to the public finances. Sunak met with Chancellor Jeremy Hunt yesterday to discuss tax and spending plans ahead of an economic statement planned for Nov. 17. You can read more about the government’s options on tax here.

On the international front, Sunak’s “best hope of political survival” would be a thaw in UK-EU relations, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Therese Raphael.

In Case You Missed It

The Bank of England is set to become the first major central bank to sell off assets accumulated during a 13-year-old stimulus program today — making it a test case for how quickly markets can shift away from easy-money policies.

Elsewhere, Elon Musk is expected to appoint new product leadership inside Twitter Inc., and met over the weekend with close friends and advisers on how best to change the service he just bought.

Looking Ahead

GSK Plc is among the companies set to update the market tomorrow. The FTSE 100 giant is under pressure to perform as a pure-play pharmaceutical company after spinning off its consumer products business. Those ambitions rely on a strong pipeline of drugs, efforts dented by dropping regulatory approval ambitions for an arthritis drug after disappointing clinical trial results.

A vaccine for a potentially dangerous lung infection could prove a bright spot. Also hanging over GSK is possible liability in lawsuits alleging the drug Zantac causes cancer. Bloomberg Intelligence believes GSK could bear about 30% of the risk associated with a settlement value between $4 billion to $6 billion.

High street staple Next Plc will also disclose a trading update, with a looming drop off in demand threatening to restrict the company’s profits. BI expects the cost-of-living crisis to curb discretionary spending by as much as 10% in 2023 — and consumer confidence near historic lows doesn’t make a reversal look likely.

