BP Reviews UK Investments After Sunak’s New Tax: The London Rush

(Bloomberg) -- Here’s the key business news from London-listed companies this morning.

Workspace Group Plc: The flexible office landlord is considering selling its light industrial assets after receiving unsolicited indications of interest for the assets.

The portfolio was previously owned by McKay Securities, which Workspace bought earlier this year

Stagecoach Group Plc: The transport company agreed to buy Kelsian Group's east London bus operations and depot for £20 million.

The operations run 11 contracts for Transport for London with a fleet of about 150 buses

GSK Plc: The pharma giant’s cervical cancer vaccine received approval from the Chinese regulator for girls aged 9 to 14.

GSK’s Cervarix is now the first imported two-dose HPV vaccine for those ages in mainland China

Moonpig Group Plc: A group of shareholders in the company sold about £80 million worth of shares in the online card retailer overnight, representing about 7.9% of its issued share capital.

Outside The City

BP Plc said it will look again at its investment plans in the UK, raising questions about whether a £5 billion windfall tax on oil and gas profits announced by the government included enough incentives to preserve investment.

Meanwhile, Rishi Sunak's helicopter drop is making the Bank of England’s life easier, writes Bloomberg Opinion’s Marcus Ashworth.

In Case You Missed It

A consortium backed by the billionaire Issa brothers is considering dropping out of the bidding for pharmacy chain Boots due to disagreements over price, people familiar with the matter told Bloomberg.

Looking Ahead

Pennon Group Plc and discount retailer B&M European Value Retail SA are among a handful of London-listed companies set to report results next week.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.