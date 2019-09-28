BP’s Dudley Drawing Up Plans to Step Down Within 12 Months, Sky Says

(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc CEO Bob Dudley is preparing to step down from his job within 12 months, Sky News reported, citing city sources.

BP told Sky News it didn't comment on speculation.

