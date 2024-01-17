(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc ended a long period of uncertainty by finally naming its new boss. That only crossed one item off a long list of challenges the oil major faces.

After a four-month candidate search, the storied oil and gas company named interim chief executive officer Murray Auchincloss as its permanent head. He replaces Bernard Looney, who abruptly resigned after failing to disclose past relationships with colleagues.

Auchincloss’s appointment ends the immediate turmoil caused by Looney’s departure and offers a continuity that some analysts and investors find reassuring. Yet it also leaves him with many tasks related to the long-term disruption caused by the transition to clean energy — shrinking the valuation gap with BP’s peers, convincing investors of the company’s strategy and appeasing environmental critics.

“The decision to appoint Murray Auchincloss as chief executive of BP on a permanent basis was greeted with the shrug it deserved by the market,” said Russ Mould, investment director at AJ Bell. “There will be some disappointment about the failure to appoint an external candidate for the first time in its history to shake things up and revive a business which has trailed behind its US counterparts.”

Under Looney, BP made the biggest diversion in its history from the core oil and gas business, promising to slash fossil fuel production and ramp up spending on renewables. The change was met with some skepticism from investors, who questioned whether clean energy could ever be as profitable as petroleum.

When the company scaled back its low-carbon ambitions and made a mini-pivot back to oil last year, shareholders were largely supportive investors. Even so, the company’s stock continues to under-perform its peers and its valuation has fallen to $97 billion, half of Shell Plc’s market capitalization.

Many analysts welcomed Auchincloss’s appointment and the continuity it represented, and most still give the major a buy rating. One notable exception is JPMorgan Chase & Co. which late last year downgraded BP to underweight from neutral after questioning whether its cash flow was strong enough to sustain share buybacks — a crucial metric for investors that are demanding better returns.

The bank reiterated those concerns on Wednesday, urging Auchincloss to address the “root cause” of recent weakness in cash flow from operations. “Is it working capital, trading, renewables?” said Christyan Malek, JPMorgan’s global head of energy strategy. “The onus is on Murray to be more transparent and provide an update to the strategic direction.”

Secretive Moneymaker

BP’s trading division is central to many of the questions about its long-term future. It’s a huge operation, outstripping similar divisions at much larger rivals such as Exxon Mobil Corp. Executives at the company have often touted the business as the crucial factor that will enable the company to earn competitive profit margins from clean power, compared with oil and gas.

Yet it’s a highly secretive moneymaker that’s difficult to assess, said Malek, making it tough for investors to predict returns from quarter to the next. Indeed, gas trading results weighed on BP’s earnings in the third quarter, contributing to a significant miss compared with analyst expectations. This volatility has prompted questions about whether BP’s strategy relies too much on trading.

As interim CEO, Auchincloss defended BP’s plans, batting away suggestions that he needs to follow US competitors Exxon Mobil Corp. and Chevron Corp. with multibillion dollar oil acquisitions. As part of its CEO search, BP’s board had insisted on any new boss sticking to its current strategy.

That would be a contrast to Shell, where a year ago the new CEO Wael Sawan made significant changes to his predecessor’s clean-energy strategy. With what he described as a “ruthless” focus on returns, Sawan has sold the company’s European power-retail business and directed a greater proportion of capital expenditure into oil and gas.

It’s a pivot that’s been praised by activist investor Dan Loeb — whose fund Third Point took a $750 million stake in Shell and publicly called for it to break off of its gas and renewables business. The move wasn’t popular with more climate-conscious shareholders, who are intensifying their pressure on the company for greater emissions cuts.

Auchincloss has batted away speculation that BP could make a major strategic shift or become a takeover target for a larger, more oil-focused rival. But like his peers, the new CEO could also find it hard to resist the pressure from activist investors, of various stripes, seeking to push the company further in one direction or another.

“An activist is always possible, especially where a stock has underperformed and the valuation is cheap,” said AJ Bell’s Mould. “The question then is: What would the shareholder activist want to do and to what end?”

