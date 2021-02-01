(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc will sell a stake in an Omani gas block to Thailand’s national energy firm for $2.6 billion, part of a push to divest billions of dollars of assets and focus more on renewable energy.

PTT Exploration and Production Public Co. Ltd. has agreed to pay the sum for 20% of Block 61, according to statements from both companies on Monday.

The sale should help BP deliver on its goal of selling $25 billion of assets by 2025 to ease its debt burden. Like other oil majors, BP must contend with demand for crude gutted by the coronavirus and heightened concerns about the role fossil fuels play in climate change.

In September, BP cut its dividend for the first time in a decade, and its share price plunged to a 25-year low after Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney announced a shift toward greener energy.

Deal Closing

Block 61 is BP’s biggest asset in Oman and has a combined daily production capacity of 1.5 billion cubic feet of gas and more than 65,000 barrels of condensate, a light form of oil, according to BP.

BP began talks with potential buyers in 2020. The London-based company expects the deal to close this year, after which it will remain the block’s operator and its biggest shareholder with 40% ownership.

Of the remainder, Omani state-run firm OQ will hold 30%; PTTEP, 20%; and Malaysia’s Petronas Nasional Bhd., 10%. Petronas bought its stake from OQ in 2018.

PTTEP already has investments in Oman, including stakes in Block 6 and Oman’s liquefied natural gas company. It’s expanding in the Middle East; in December, it secured a license to explore for oil and gas off the coast of Abu Dhabi in the neighboring United Arab Emirates.

Fracking Concession

Block 61 has been developed in two phases: Khazzan, which began production in 2017, and Ghazeer, which started operating in October. The block can meet around 35% of Oman’s gas demand, BP said.

The concession area contains the largest tight-gas development in the Middle East, the company said. Khazzan and Ghazeer rely on hydraulic fracturing to boost output, the method that kicked off the U.S. shale boom but is rarely used elsewhere.

Gas produced at the block, which spans 3,950 square kilometers in central Oman, is piped to the grid to meet the country’s domestic needs and supply feedstock for its liquefaction plant. BP’s trading arm buys around 10% of the gas produced at Khazzan-Ghazeer in liquid form, under a 7-year supply agreement with Oman LNG that began in 2018.

