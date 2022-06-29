(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc will assist with travel expenses for US employees who cannot access medical care near where they live after the Supreme Court removed the constitutional right for an abortion.

“We believe that all of our US employees are entitled to consistent and safe access to the benefits already covered by our health care plans,” BP said in an emailed statement. “That’s why BP has decided to assist with travel expenses for covered health care services that cannot be obtained near where an employee lives.”

