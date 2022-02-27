(Bloomberg) -- BP Plc said it will exit its shareholding in Russian oil company Rosneft, a dramatic reversal after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

BP has come under pressure from the U.K. government over its stake in the Russian oil major, just as Western nations are trying to inflict as much economic pain as possible on Moscow.

The British oil company said Sunday it will take a charge on its first-quarter results. It didn’t give details but said the carrying value of the asset stood at $14 billion.

“Like so many, I have been deeply shocked and saddened by the situation unfolding in Ukraine,” CEO Bernard Looney said. “It has caused us to fundamentally rethink BP’s position with Rosneft.”

