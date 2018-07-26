BP to pay US$10.5B for most of BHP's U.S. shale assets

BP Plc agreed to pay US$10.5 billion for most of BHP Billiton Ltd.’s onshore oil and natural gas asset in the U.S. to add output in regions including the prized Permian Basin.

Melbourne-based BHP, the world’s top miner, will sell its Fayetteville unit to MMGJ Hugoton III LLC for about US$300 million to complete its exit from the shale sector, the company said Friday in a statement. The deals are expected to be completed by the end of October