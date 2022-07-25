(Bloomberg) -- HarbourView Equity Partners, an investment firm started last year to buy music assets, has purchased country icon Brad Paisley’s song catalog, according to people familiar with the matter.

The sale values the songwriter’s archive at up to $25 million, said one of the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

A representative for Paisley didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. A representative for HarbourView declined to comment.

A number of high-profile artists have sold their catalogs in recent years, as music companies and financial firms see long-term value in hit songs. Hip Hop icon Snoop Dogg acquired the Death Row Records brand, while Bob Dylan and Bruce Springsteen have also inked large-scale deals for their catalogs.

Rising revenue across the music industry has also helped drive up valuations. Pink Floyd is seeking at least $500 million for its catalog, Bloomberg News reported last month.

HarbourView is among several private equity-backed investment outfits that have raised large sums to pursue deals in the space, along with Hipgnosis Songs Fund Ltd. and Primary Wave Music.

Founded and run by Sherrese Clarke Soares, HarbourView raised $1 billion last year from firms including Apollo Global Management Inc. In January, HarbourView acquired the catalog of Luis Fonsi, the Latin artist behind “Despacito.”

Read more: Apollo-Backed HarbourView Taps Agyilirah for CFO

A West Virginia native, Paisley became a top country music artist after arriving on the scene with his debut album in 1999. He dominated the charts with a string of hit country records in the 2000s, including “Whiskey Lullaby,” “She’s Everything,” and “When I Get Where I’m Going.”

Based out of Tennessee, he’s still signed to Sony Music’s Arista Nashville, his original label.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.