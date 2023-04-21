(Bloomberg) -- The Manhattan District Attorney agreed to drop his efforts to block congressional questioning of a former top prosecutor about New York’s criminal case against former President Donald Trump.

Under an agreement reached between District Attorney Alvin Bragg and Jim Jordan, the Republican chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz will appear for a hearing in Washington, flanked by the general counsel for the DA’s office, Bragg’s office said late Friday in a statement.

The general counsel’s presence will protect the DA’s “privileges and interests,” according to the statement.

The accord comes after a federal judge ruled against Bragg’s request to block a subpoena from the Judiciary Committee. Jordan and many other congressional Republicans publicly defended Trump when he was indicted on 34 felony counts of falsifying business records, after hush money payments were made to conceal his alleged extramarital sexual escapades in the run-up to the 2016 presidential election.

Bragg had sued April 11 to block the subpoena, calling the Republican-led probe a “brazen and unconstitutional attack” on a local prosecution.

A federal appeals court later granted a temporary hold on congressional questioning of Pomerantz. Bragg said Friday he’d drop the appeal.

Pomerantz quit Bragg’s team last year after vigorously advocating for Trump’s prosecution and wrote a book about the investigation of the former president. Pomerantz has said he supported Bragg’s move to block the subpoena.

“Mr. Pomerantz’s deposition will go forward on May 12, and we look forward to his appearance,” Russell Dye, a spokesman for Jordan, said in a statement.

Read More: DA Bragg Wins Delay of GOP Questioning in NY’s Trump Case

The case is Bragg v. Jordan, 23-cv-03032, US District Court, Southern District of New York (Manhattan).

--With assistance from Patricia Hurtado.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.