(Bloomberg) -- Alvin Bragg, a former federal prosecutor, had a steady but narrow lead in the Democratic primary for Manhattan District Attorney early Wednesday with tens of thousands of absentee ballots yet to be counted.

Those uncounted votes kept hope alive for Tali Farhadian Weinstein, a former federal prosecutor and the wife of Saba Capital co-founder Boaz Weinstein, who trailed Bragg for most of Tuesday night. Shortly after midnight, Bragg had about 34% of the vote compared to Farhadian Weinstein’s roughly 30%, a gap of around 7,000 votes. She refused to concede, pointing to the nearly 60,000 absentee ballots still to be tallied.

“We all knew going into today that this race was not going to be decided tonight, and it has not been,” Farhadian Weinstein said, predicting votes would continue to trickle in for the next 10 days. Unlike the mayoral race, the district attorney primary did not have ranked-choice voting, so there had been some hope of an earlier result.

Bragg, 47, and Farhadian Weinstein, 45, are running far ahead of the rest of the field vying for the job of Manhattan’s top prosecutor, with progressive candidate Tahanie Aboushi in third place Wednesday morning with about 11% of the vote. The winner of the Democratic primary will face off against Republican candidate Thomas Kenniff in November but is almost certain to prevail in deep-blue Manhattan.

Historic Firsts

Bragg would be the first Black Manhattan district attorney, while Farhadian Weinstein would be the first woman.

The next district attorney will face pressure to address both a sharp rise in crime in the city and racial and social justice concerns that came to the fore following George Floyd’s death at police hands. He or she may also take the reins of a historic prosecution of a former president -- current Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance has an active criminal investigation of Donald Trump.

Bragg has pledged to restructure the office and stop prosecutions that he says mainly “criminalize poverty.” But the Harvard Law School graduate has also campaigned on his long career as a prosecutor. Like mayoral candidate Eric Adams, Bragg has cited his personal experience with both unsafe streets and heavy-handed law enforcement.

A former assistant Manhattan U.S. attorney, Bragg also served as chief deputy New York attorney general where he oversaw that office’s investigation of the Trump Foundation, resulting in its dissolution, and filed several lawsuits challenging Trump administration policies on behalf of New York.

Farhadian Weinstein is Wall Street’s pick to lead the office, and hedge-fund heavyweights like David Einhorn, Bill Ackman, Ken Griffin and Jason Mudrick poured money into her campaign. In the final weeks of the campaign, she put $8.2 million of her own money into the race, bringing her total fundraising to nearly $13 million, far more than all of her seven rivals combined. She has said campaign contributions would not sway her from prosecuting Wall Street crimes.

A Yale Law School graduate, Rhodes Scholar, Supreme Court clerk and former assistant Brooklyn U.S. attorney, Farhadian Weinstein campaigned as a “progressive prosecutor” who would pursue criminal-justice reforms but still take a tough approach to violent crime.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.