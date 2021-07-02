(Bloomberg) -- Alvin Bragg, a Harlem native and former federal prosecutor, is set to win the Democratic primary for Manhattan District Attorney after his final opponent, Tali Farhadian Weinstein, conceded the race on Friday.

Bragg, 47, a former federal prosecutor, will be the first Black district attorney for Manhattan. He led the race on primary night but Farhadian Weinstein, the wife of Saba Capital co-founder Boaz Weinstein, had been close behind. She said on Friday that further counting of paper ballots had revealed she had no way of closing the margin with Bragg.

Bragg will face off against Republican candidate Thomas Kenniff in November but is almost certain to prevail in deep-blue Manhattan.

