Lael Brainard was confirmed as vice chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, but a combination of Covid-related absences and a political spat threatens to delay three other Fed nominees

The U.S. economy’s latest report card -- featuring fresh readouts on growth, inflation, spending and wages in the first quarter -- is set to include a mix of good and bad marks

President Joe Biden’s climate ambitions are all but dead

China’s campaign to eradicate Covid-19 is crushing its economy President Xi Jinping made a commitment to boost infrastructure construction in Beijing’s latest bid to rescue growth The pledge is another sign that more stimulus is on its way, but China needs a significant confidence boost with a clear road-map for exiting Covid Zero, Bloomberg Economics says Foreign industrial firms operating in China saw their profits shrink in the first quarter as the virus rebounded A Beijing lockdown may cause other regions to take Covid measures, amplifying the costs and spillovers to the global economy, Bloomberg Economics says

U.S. child-care workers are quitting the industry for good, creating knock-on effects as parents remain out of the labor force

Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said it’s halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria and will keep supplies turned off until the two countries agree to pay for the fuel in rubles Four European gas buyers have already paid in the Russian currency, according to a person close to Gazprom PJSC Bloomberg Economics looks at who’s exposed to Russian gas cuts

Rising inequality inside the euro area risks fueling discontent not only with politicians but also with the European Central Bank, according to researchers at the institution The ECB’s Plan A to stem a crisis in the bloc’s periphery would be a woefully inadequate response if spreads were to blow out, Bloomberg Economics says

British households are increasingly relying on food banks for emergency assistance, indicating the cost-of-living crisis is accelerating and may drag more people into poverty Brexit-related trade barriers have driven a 6% increase in U.K. food prices, adding to a squeeze on consumer-spending power, according to the London School of Economics U.K. retailers had another poor month as the cost-living-crunch escalated



