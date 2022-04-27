Apr 27, 2022
Brainard Confirmed, China’s Zero-Covid, Russian Gas: Eco Day
Bloomberg News,
Here's the latest news and analysis from Bloomberg Economics to help you start the day:
- Lael Brainard was confirmed as vice chair of the Federal Reserve Board of Governors, but a combination of Covid-related absences and a political spat threatens to delay three other Fed nominees
- The U.S. economy’s latest report card -- featuring fresh readouts on growth, inflation, spending and wages in the first quarter -- is set to include a mix of good and bad marks
- President Joe Biden’s climate ambitions are all but dead
- China’s campaign to eradicate Covid-19 is crushing its economy
- President Xi Jinping made a commitment to boost infrastructure construction in Beijing’s latest bid to rescue growth
- The pledge is another sign that more stimulus is on its way, but China needs a significant confidence boost with a clear road-map for exiting Covid Zero, Bloomberg Economics says
- Foreign industrial firms operating in China saw their profits shrink in the first quarter as the virus rebounded
- A Beijing lockdown may cause other regions to take Covid measures, amplifying the costs and spillovers to the global economy, Bloomberg Economics says
- U.S. child-care workers are quitting the industry for good, creating knock-on effects as parents remain out of the labor force
- Russia’s Gazprom PJSC said it’s halted gas flows to Poland and Bulgaria and will keep supplies turned off until the two countries agree to pay for the fuel in rubles
- Four European gas buyers have already paid in the Russian currency, according to a person close to Gazprom PJSC
- Bloomberg Economics looks at who’s exposed to Russian gas cuts
- Rising inequality inside the euro area risks fueling discontent not only with politicians but also with the European Central Bank, according to researchers at the institution
- The ECB’s Plan A to stem a crisis in the bloc’s periphery would be a woefully inadequate response if spreads were to blow out, Bloomberg Economics says
- British households are increasingly relying on food banks for emergency assistance, indicating the cost-of-living crisis is accelerating and may drag more people into poverty
- Brexit-related trade barriers have driven a 6% increase in U.K. food prices, adding to a squeeze on consumer-spending power, according to the London School of Economics
- U.K. retailers had another poor month as the cost-living-crunch escalated
