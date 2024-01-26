(Bloomberg) -- The White House expects consumer sentiment to continue improving and strong employment numbers to drive US economic growth, President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser said.

“I think any way you look at it, the American economy looks upbeat,” Lael Brainard, the director of Biden’s National Economic Council, told reporters Friday, responding to a raft of strong economic data.

Gross domestic product data released Thursday showed the US economy grew at a 3.3% annualized rate in the fourth quarter, and at 2.5% for all of 2023.

The unexpectedly robust number comes on the heels of consumer-sentiment spikes and multiple signals that inflation has cooled. Brainard has said that inflation running at 2% over the past half-year shows that a soft landing is withing reach.

Core inflation is below 2% on a three-month and a six-month basis, Brainard said, expressing confidence that supply-side problems drove prices increases and that the worst of inflation is over.

“It really does not look like a demand-side story,” she said. Inflation has also been fueled by “very strong disinflation on the goods side,” she said.

Brainard said strong job growth and earnings are reasons for optimism for a continued recovery. “The continued good employment picture means that consumers can continue to power this economy,” she said.

The White House continues to monitor Houthi attacks that have disrupted Red Sea shipping. US supply chains are somewhat less exposed to the fallout, she said. She also said Biden’s aides are examining the effect of a “less robust recovery in China” on the world economy.

The US economy is more diversified than others who are far more integrated with China and more exposed, she said.

