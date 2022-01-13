(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said the U.S. central bank will use its interest rate policies to ensure that generation-high price pressures will be brought under control.

“We do have a powerful tool and we are going to use it to bring inflation down over time,” Brainard said Thursday in response to a question during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee. “I certainly think that we are hearing from working families around the country about inflation.”

Brainard’s intent to fight higher prices marks an important shift by one of the central bank’s influential doves, who in July argued that the risk from inflation was that it would revert to its years-long pattern of being too low compared with the Fed’s 2% target.

Price pressures have since climbed to the highest level since 1982 and officials have pivoted sharply toward confronting inflation, with a number of them calling for an interest-rate increases as early as their March meeting. They worry price pressures will take root in the U.S. economy.

They forecast strong labor markets even while the economy struggles with the omicron variant of the coronavirus, which could prolong the pandemic’s disruption to the supply of goods, services and workers.

Brainard was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as Fed vice chair, succeeding Richard Clarida who resigned this month before the end of his term in the wake of new questions about his personal trading. If confirmed by the Senate, Brainard will be one of Chair Jerome Powell’s closest team members on monetary policy and strategy along with New York Fed President John Williams.

U.S. central bankers signaled last month they will raise the benchmark lending rate at least three times this year and announced an end to their asset-purchase program in mid-March. Their pivot to dialing back pandemic policy support was in response to the strong U.S. labor market, booming growth and consumer prices that rose 7% in 2021, the biggest gain since 1982, when Paul Volcker was Fed chair.

