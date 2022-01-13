(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said climate change was among the broad risks that the central bank reviews as a regulator, but it will not steer financial institutions away from lending to fossil fuel borrowers.

“We would not tell banks which sectors to lend to or which sector to not lend,” Brainard said Thursday in response to a question during her confirmation hearing before the Senate Banking Committee.

Brainard did say that banks should be aware of the risks that their lending activities entailed. She has previously endorsed a role for central banks in climate change, saying in 2019 that it was important for the Fed “to study the implications of climate change for the economy and the financial system.”

She also said she has “not suggested that we should do stress tests for climate.” Fed Chair Jerome Powell had said in testimony Tuesday to the same committee that the Fed is looking at “climate stress scenarios” for large financial institutions, and called those “a key tool” that would be separate from actual stress tests.

Brainard was nominated by President Joe Biden to serve as Fed vice chair, succeeding Richard Clarida who resigned this month two weeks before the end of his term in the wake of new questions about his personal trading. If confirmed by the Senate, Brainard will be one of Powell’s closest team members on monetary policy and strategy along with New York Fed President John Williams.

