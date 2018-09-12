(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said she sees the central bank gradually raising interest rates over the next year or two, possibly to more than 3 percent, as government stimulus provides “tailwinds to demand.”

In the text of a speech to the Detroit Economic Club on Wednesday, Brainard gave an upbeat assessment of the economic outlook, saying that growth was likely to remain “solid” while describing the labor market as “strong.”

“Over the next year or two, barring unexpected developments, continued gradual increases in the federal funds rate are likely to be appropriate to sustain full employment and inflation near its objective,” she said.

She saw the prospect that the Fed may eventually raise rates above their long-run equilibrium level as it seeks to keep the economy on an even keel.

Policy makers peg that long-run neutral rate at 2.9 percent, according to their median estimate released after their June meeting. Brainard noted in her speech that the central tendency of forecasts -- which incorporates most policy makers’ projections -- ranges from 2.5 to 3.5 percent.

The central bank currently has a 1.75 percent to 2 percent target range for the overnight federal funds rate. It’s widely expected to lift that another quarter percentage point later this month. Investors have also increased their bets on a fourth move for the year at their meeting in December.

The U.S. economy is on a roll. Gross domestic product expanded at its fastest clip in almost four years in the second quarter. Unemployment is near the lowest since the 1960s and wages look to be finally on the rise -- a development that Brainard called “encouraging.”

