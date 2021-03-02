(Bloomberg) -- Federal Reserve Governor Lael Brainard said it will take “some time” to meet the conditions laid out by the U.S. central bank for reducing the pace of its massive bond purchases, even though the outlook for growth and spending is starting to improve.

“Increasing vaccinations, along with enacted and expected fiscal measures and accommodative monetary policy, point to a strong modal outlook for 2021,” Brainard said Tuesday in remarks prepared for a virtual speech to the Council on Foreign Relations, while noting that “considerable” uncertainty remains around any forecast.

“Today the economy remains far from our goals in terms of both employment and inflation, and it will take some time to achieve substantial further progress,” she said, referring to the criteria that policy makers have set for adjusting asset purchases.

U.S. central bankers are buying $120 billion in U.S. Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities a month in an effort to keep longer-run interest rates low. They have also signaled they expect to hold interest rates near zero at least through 2023 to help the economy through the Covid-19 pandemic.

Economists have marked up their GDP forecasts to around 5% for this year, on the expectation that some form of additional fiscal stimulus gets signed into law, while firms such as Deutsche Bank said the unemployment rate could fall to the 4% range by year end. The robust forecasts depend on wide-spread vaccination and consumers dropping their caution and immediately going back to old spending habits.

Brainard didn’t rule out that scenario. “Additional fiscal support is likely to provide a significant boost to spending when vaccinations are sufficiently widespread to support a full reopening of in-person services,” she said.

A surge in spending as people resume activities, combined with fiscal support, could lift prices temporarily.

“A burst of transitory inflation seems more probable than a durable shift above target in the inflation trend and an unmooring of inflation expectations to the upside,” Brainard said.The Fed governor noted that the fraction of working-age women who left the labor force for care-giving had increased by 2.4 percentage points.

“If not soon reversed, the decline in the participation rate for prime‑age women could have scarring effects, with longer-term implications for household incomes and potential growth,” she said.

