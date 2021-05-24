(Bloomberg) -- Virgin Galactic Holdings Inc. shares soared as much as 36% in premarket trading after the company founded by British billionaire Richard Branson conducted a test flight to space for the first time in more than two years.

The VSS Unity flight from New Mexico on Saturday is seen as a critical step in its path toward commercial service. The success helps put the company back on its stated schedule of flying Branson to suborbital space as early as this summer, and for resuming ticket sales.

“We view this event as a major milestone,” Michael Ciarmoli, an analyst at Truist Securities, said in a note to clients. Importantly, the flight carried revenue generating scientific research experiments for NASA, and collected key data for the Federal Aviation Administration, Ciarmoli added.

The stock was up 25% to $26.30 as of 4:45 a.m. in New York.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.