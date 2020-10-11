9h ago
Branson’s Virgin Orbit Seeks to Raise Up to $200 Million: DJ
Bloomberg News,
Richard Branson’s satellite launch company, Virgin Orbit, mandated bankers to raise between $150 million and $200 million, which would give it a valuation of about $1 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Seeks to raise funds as soon as end 2020; to be deployed toward capital expenditure and for satellite launches.
- Virgin Orbit said in August it had appointed LionTree Advisors and Perella Weinberg Partners as bankers, according to report.
