Branson’s Virgin Orbit Seeks to Raise Up to $200 Million: DJ

(Bloomberg) --

Richard Branson’s satellite launch company, Virgin Orbit, mandated bankers to raise between $150 million and $200 million, which would give it a valuation of about $1 billion, Dow Jones reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

Seeks to raise funds as soon as end 2020; to be deployed toward capital expenditure and for satellite launches.

Virgin Orbit said in August it had appointed LionTree Advisors and Perella Weinberg Partners as bankers, according to report.

To view the source of this information click here

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.