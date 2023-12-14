(Bloomberg) -- Latin America’s largest petrochemical firm Braskem SA was stripped of its investment-grade status at Fitch Ratings, in the latest blow to a company that’s under increasing pressure as the collapse of a salt mine it operates in Brazil’s Northeast risks engulfing part of a town.

Fitch downgraded Braskem by one notch to BB+ on Thursday, citing increased environmental, social and governance risks. The ratings firm also put the credit on watch negative.

Read more: Sinking City Sparks Braskem Bond Rout and Ratings Warnings

The company is facing a 1 billion-real ($203 million) lawsuit from local prosecutors over the damage caused by geological events at its facilities. As a result of the firm’s rock salt extraction in the region, the ground is sinking in parts of the city of Maceio, forcing a state of emergency and thousands of people to evacuate.

Ecological impacts “could possibly pollute nearby landscapes, the lagoon and the soil,” while Braskem will face incremental exposure to social impacts as residents relocate to other areas, according to Fitch. “This could have a negative impact on credit profile as it damages the company’s reputation and could jeopardize” free cash flow, it said.

The company had been mining in Maceio for five decades and had already agreed to pay little over 14 billion reais in compensation costs since the first cracks emerged around 2018. Now, it could be set for additional impacts, analysts say.

The growing risks sparked a rout in Braskem bonds, with dollar notes due 2030 falling almost 10 cents to 76 cents since late November.

Fallen angel

Fitch’s move follows a similar action by Moody’s Investors Service, which cut Braskem further into junk. The Brazilian petrochemical company last week canceled its corporate credit rating issued by Moody’s, citing cost-cutting measures. In a statement to Bloomberg News, Moody’s said it will continue to cover the credit through an “unsolicited” rating.

Braskem was one of only five Brazilian firms to be rated investment grade, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. The firm listed more than $10 billion of long-term debt at the end of the third quarter, including $1.5 billion of global bonds maturing in 2030, the data show.

The company said in a statement late Thursday that it continues to have a “solid cash position and a very long debt profile,” and reinforced “its commitment to maintaining its liquidity position and cost discipline.”

--With assistance from Giovanna Bellotti Azevedo.

(Updates with additional comments from Fitch, context starting in third paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.