(Bloomberg) -- A new competitor has entered the race for a majority stake in Latin America’s leading petrochemical company Braskem.

A third company is carrying out due diligence on the company, Chief Financial Officer Pedro Freitas said on a conference call with analysts on Tuesday, without disclosing the potential bidder’s name. Petrobras, the petrochemical’s second-biggest shareholder, and Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. are also carrying out due diligence.

Local newspaper Valor reported on Tuesday that Petrochemical Industry (PIC), a subsidiary of Kuwait Petroleum Corp., is the third company doing due diligence, without saying where it got the information. Braskem didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on who the bidder is.

Shares rose as much as 6.4% on Tuesday after it reported a gradual recovery in earnings, and then pared gains. Shares are heading to the highest close since September.

Petrobras Chief Executive Officer Jean Paul Prates said last month he would like to see Braskem take on a new investor to replace Novonor, its troubled controlling shareholder. Adnoc has made a non-binding offer for a majority stake in the petrochemicals and could become a partner with Brazil’s oil giant if the deal goes through.

Braskem made an additional provision of 1 billion reais ($200 million) for the collapse of a salt mine it operates in Brazil’s Northeast that risks engulfing part of a town.

--With assistance from Mariana Durao and Leda Alvim.

