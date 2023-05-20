(Bloomberg) -- UK Home Secretary Suella Braverman asked civil servants to help her avoid a speeding fine and penalty points on her driving license, the Times of London reported.

She sought a private, one-to-one driving awareness course to avoid an in-person course or an online one where her name and face would be visible to other participants. Her requests were refused and Braverman opted to pay a fine and take three points on her license, the newspaper reported.

Braverman was caught speeding outside London last summer while she was attorney general and made the request while she was home secretary in the short-lived government of former Prime Minister Liz Truss.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.