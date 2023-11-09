(Bloomberg) -- Home Secretary Suella Braverman faced accusations of inciting divisions after she said London’s Metropolitan Police played “favorites” with protest groups, heaping pressure on Prime Minister Rishi Sunak to end a political alliance borne out of expediency that looks increasingly like a liability.

Sunak’s office told reporters that it had not cleared Braverman’s commentary, which was published in the Times newspaper. But that attempt to distance the prime minister from her remarks was obscured when his spokesman, Max Blain, told reporters Sunak still had “full confidence” in Braverman.

Braverman’s op-ed came hours after Sunak had agreed a pro-Palestinian rally that’s expected to attract tens of thousands of people to central London would go ahead Saturday, despite previously criticizing the protest as “provocative” and “disrespectful” because it will take place on Armistice Day. The home secretary, a pugilistic politician brought back by Sunak to help appease the right of his Conservative Party, again called them “hate marchers.”

The commentary was shown before publication to Sunak’s team, which requested changes that weren’t made, a person familiar with the matter said, asking for anonymity because of the political sensitivity. That leaves questions over whether Braverman broke the UK’s ministerial code — with possible sanctions including the requirement to issue a public apology.

Braverman’s remarks are likely to further strain relations between the government and police, while highlighting deep divisions in Sunak’s ruling Conservative Party.

Deputy premier Oliver Dowden held talks this week with Sunak’s senior aides to discuss a shakeup of senior ministers that could happen as soon as next week, people familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity, as calls grew for Braverman to be fired. Sunak’s office declined to comment.

Tensions have run high for days as ministers warned the protest — they’ve been held each Saturday since the Israel-Hamas war began — would disrupt a traditional day of reflection. Right-leaning newspapers such as the Daily Mail piled in, and Sunak said the Cenotaph war memorial risked being “desecrated.”

Not Budging

Yet the police resisted calls to block the rally, saying they had to balance risks and the legal right to protest. After Metropolitan Police Commissioner Mark Rowley was summoned to Downing Street on Wednesday, Sunak made clear the police’s view had prevailed — until Braverman weighed in again.

“There is a perception that senior police officers play favorites,” Braverman wrote. “Right-wing and nationalist protesters who engage in aggression are rightly met with a stern response, yet pro-Palestinian mobs displaying almost identical behavior are largely ignored, even when clearly breaking the law?”

The comments tap into popular complaints in right-wing politics about “cancel culture” and the view that Britain’s institutions display a left-wing bias. But Braverman went further in her op-ed, drawing a link between the pro-Palestinian march with annual parades in Northern Ireland.

“They are an assertion of primacy by certain groups — particularly Islamists — of the kind we are more used to seeing in Northern Ireland,” she wrote. “Also disturbingly reminiscent of Ulster are the reports that some of Saturday’s march group organizers have links to terrorist groups, including Hamas.”

‘Inflaming Tensions’

In the House of Commons on Thursday, Labour’s shadow home secretary, Yvette Cooper, accused Braverman of “deliberately inflaming community tensions in the most dangerous of ways” and “encouraging extremists on all sides.”

Ahead of the march, Sunak and Braverman were not obviously working at cross purposes. While the home secretary’s comments appeared more strident, the prime minister didn’t explicitly criticize them. It reflects a central reason for Sunak to have such a potential rival in his Cabinet — what his aides have described as her “purpose” — because she helps keep right-wing Tories onside.

But her position looks less certain as more Conservative lawmakers criticize her. Her other recent remarks, including that homeless people are sleeping on the streets as a “lifestyle choice,” have also fueled complaints she is prioritizing her own leadership ambitions.

Some Tory MPs suspect Braverman may actually want to be fired, calculating that with the Conservatives so far behind in opinion polls, it would boost her chances of taking over the party following a general election expected in 2024. The argument is that the longer she stays in Cabinet, the more she could be tainted by association with a losing administration.

Counter-Protests

Beyond Tory politics, there is growing concern that the government’s rhetoric around the weekend march has actually added to the risk of disruption. Organizers have said for days the march route would avoid the Cenotaph war memorial and wait until after official Armistice Day events to start.

But rival groups are using the pro-Palestinian march as a justification for counter-protests, with clear echoes of the language of Braverman and Sunak. Right-wing activist Stephen Christopher Yaxley-Lennon, who is better known as Tommy Robinson, said on the social media platform X his supporters will go to London to ensure “there is respect shown at our Cenotaph” because “we cannot trust the police to do their job” — though he also urged people to behave.

The Democratic Football Lads Alliance, which has been accused of Islamophobia, is also reportedly planning its own protest.

“She’s got it badly wrong in this case,” Conservative MP Bob Neill said on Times Radio when asked about Braverman. “I hope there are no problems, there is no violence and disturbance if these protests go ahead. But if there were to be — because it was impossible to prohibit a demonstration because of her actions — that will make her position very difficult and untenable.”

