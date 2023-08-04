Braying Penguins to Get More Fish in Bid to Head Off Extinction

(Bloomberg) -- South Africa will limit commercial fishing around key African penguin colonies in a bid to halt a decline in the population of the birds that could result in them becoming extinct within 12 years.

The birds, endemic to South Africa and Namibia, have seen their population slump to about 10,000 breeding pairs from more than a million a century ago, Barbara Creecy, South Africa’s environment minister, said in a statement on Friday.

“Science tells us these iconic creatures could be functionally extinct by 2035,” she said. “Competition for food is thought to be one among a set of pressures that are contributing to the decline,” she said, adding that ship traffic, pollution and the degradation of nesting habitats are also affecting the flightless birds.

The birds, also known as jackass penguins because of their donkey-like braying, stand about two foot high and live primarily on squid, pilchards, mackerel and anchovies. A colony at Boulders Beach in False Bay is one of Cape Town’s tourist attractions and featured in the 2021 documentary The Year Earth Changed, which examined nature’s response to a year of global lockdown.

Creecy said 10-year fishing limitations will be imposed in the areas around six colonies including Robben Island, where Nelson Mandela served time in prison. Colonies on Dassen, Dyer, St. Croix and Bird islands will be protected as will one on Stony Point.

