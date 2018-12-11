(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s incoming government won’t sign a broad United Nations migration treaty, following in the footsteps of the U.S. and Chile in a crackdown on open borders.

Ernesto Araujo, who will be Foreign Minister under President-Elect Jair Bolsonaro, said on Twitter that the United Nations Global Compact for Migration is “an inadequate instrument to deal with the problem” and that migration should be dealt with by countries individually. Brazil will seek a regulatory framework compatible with its own reality, he said.

Bolsonaro, who takes office on Jan. 1, has signaled he will adopt a more hard-line approach on migration into Latin America’s largest economy, especially flows of Venezuelans fleeing the economic crisis in their country, which is straining public services along the northern border and causing increased tension and animosity among locals. The move is also in line with a pledge to align Brazil closely with the U.S., which has criticized global governing bodies and promised to build a wall along the border with Mexico.

Last month, Bolsonaro proposed creating refugee camps for thousands of Venezuelan refugees in the border state of Roraima, and he has criticized previous left-wing governments for supporting Venezuela’s socialist government.

In reference to the crisis with its northern neighbor, Araujo said that “the fundamental thing is to work for the restoration of democracy in Venezuela.”

The UN migration treaty has been backed by more than 150 countries and rejected by governments including the U.S., Hungary, Poland and Chile. Chilean President Sebastian Pinera, who already overhauled the nation’s immigration laws since taking office earlier this year, said that his government needs autonomy to deal with waves of migrants coming mostly from Venezuela, Haiti and Colombia.

