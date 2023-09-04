You are now being redirected to the BCE.ca website (Bell Canada Enterprises), where you can view our Accessibility plan, and submit your feedback using our Accessibility webform.
1h ago
Brazil Analysts Lift Growth Bets After Economy Outperformed Anew
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil analysts raised their 2023 growth forecasts after gross domestic product expanded by three times more than expected during the second quarter.
The economy will expand 2.56% this year, up from the prior estimate of 2.31%, according to a weekly survey from the Brazilian central bank published on Monday. In 2024, GDP will gain 1.32%, a slight decline from last week.
Read more: Lula Tightens Grip on Brazil Politics as Economy Defies Odds
Strong services and a robust labor market helped Brazil post a 0.9% rise in GDP in the April-June period. It followed another better-than-expected quarter at the start of the year when a bumper harvest drove expansion. Major banks like Bank of America Corp are now betting on growth at or near 3% in 2023 — more than triple the rate most analysts were calling for in January.
The out-performance has lifted President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s popularity with both his supporters and critics. The approval rating of the left-wing leader, who campaigned on pledges to bring back prosperity, hit 60% in August, up 9 percentage points from April, according to pollster Quaest.
--With assistance from Giovanna Serafim.
©2023 Bloomberg L.P.
Politics
BNN Bloomberg Picks
-
9:12
These cars are stolen so often that insurance premiums are climbing
-
6:20
Canada likely sitting on the largest housing bubble of all time: Strategist
-
4:20
Millennials’ debt has 'ballooned': RBC economist
-
6:14
Decades of policy failures spurred Canada's housing crisis: Former deputy PM
-
8:29
Software stocks to benefit from AI: Expert
-
6:10
Quebec company buys private island with chalet to boost employee happiness