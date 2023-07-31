(Bloomberg) -- Brazil analysts increased their bets that an even deeper monetary easing cycle will follow the central bank’s first interest rate cut in three years later this week.

The benchmark Selic will fall to 9.25% by year-end 2024, down from prior estimate of 9.5%, according to a weekly central bank survey of economists published on Monday. Analysts kept their key rate forecast for this year unchanged at 12%, with most betting policymakers will deliver an initial quarter-of-a-point cut this Wednesday.

Consumer price increases are seen easing closer to the monetary authority’s tolerance range this year, with estimates falling to to 4.84%, down from prior forecast of 4.90%. Annual inflation will slow down to 3.89% in 2024 and 3.5% in 2025. Central bankers led by Roberto Campos Neto target inflation at 3.25% for this year and 3% through 2026.

Policymakers are seen kicking off a monetary easing cycle on Wednesday after holding interest rates steady at 13.75% since last September. Consumer price increases have eased below the central bank’s current target to the lowest level in roughly three years. Many traders are now betting the Selic will fall by 50 basis points this week.

President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s first two appointees to the central bank’s board of directors will make their debut at this week’s rate-setting meeting. Gabriel Galipolo, the director for monetary policy, is expected to reduce tensions between Lula and board members after months of public criticism over current interest rates.

Finance Minister Fernando Haddad said last week there is “plenty” of room to lower borrowing costs.

Brazil’s Congress is expected to resume debate on tax reform legislation that has eluded politicians for decades, while also delivering final approval of a bill to shore up public finances. Investors see both reforms as facilitating looser monetary policy.

