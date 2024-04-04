(Bloomberg) -- Rates of deforestation tumbled in Brazil and Colombia last year after leaders in both nations ramped up safeguards for the Amazon, offsetting sharp spikes in other regions and producing a modest drop in global tropical forest loss from 2022.

Brazil reduced primary forest loss by 36% in 2023 from the year prior and saw deforestation rates hit their lowest levels since 2015, according to data released Thursday by the University of Maryland and the World Resources Institute.

In Colombia, forest loss nearly halved.

The reductions were largely attributable to changes in political leadership that resulted in a renewed emphasis on environmental protection in both nations, the report said.

Since returning to office last year, Brazil President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has pushed to reverse the increases that occurred under right-wing predecessor Jair Bolsonaro, as part of his efforts to position his nation as a leader in the global fight against climate change.

Colombia’s Gustavo Petro, meanwhile, has adopted some of South America’s strictest conservation policies.

The planet lost 3.7 million hectares (9.1 million acres) of primary tropical forest last year, a 9% decrease from 2022, according to the data. But overall losses were largely in line with totals from 2019 and 2021 and above the levels from a decade ago, as increases in countries like Bolivia, Laos and Nicaragua offset most of the reductions in Brazil and Colombia.

“Steep declines in the Brazilian Amazon and Colombia show that progress is possible, but increasing forest loss in other areas has largely counteracted that progress,” Mikaela Weisse, director of WRI’s Global Forest Watch, said in a statement.

