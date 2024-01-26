Brazil Annual Inflation Eases More Than All Estimates in Early January

(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s annual inflation eased for a third straight month in early January in a much larger-than-expected slowdown, keeping the central bank on track to continue unwinding tight monetary policy.

Official data released Friday showed consumer prices increased 4.47% from a year earlier, less than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey of analysts that had a 4.63% median forecast. Monthly inflation stood at 0.31%.

Due to a technical error, Brazil’s statistics agency, known as IBGE, published Friday’s inflation data an hour before the normal scheduled time. The mistake was picked up in local media and commented on by economists.

The IBGE “is verifying what happened to take the necessary measures,” the institution said in a response to questions sent via email.

Swap rates on the contracts due in January 2025, which indicate market sentiment about monetary policy at the end of this year, fell as much as eight basis points in morning trading following the slower-than-forecast inflation.

Policymakers plan to lower the benchmark Selic to 11.25% next week and apply another half-point rate cut in March after reversing the spike in prices that followed the pandemic. But Brazilians aren’t in the clear yet. Households have been squeezed by elevated costs of goods such as food, and President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is increasingly concerned about an economic slowdown.

Target Range

In the first two weeks of January, the price of food and beverages climbed 1.53% while health and personal care items rose 0.56%, representing the period’s largest inflation drivers, the statistics agency said. Meanwhile, transportation costs dropped 1.13% on lower airline ticket and fuel prices.

The decline now puts annual inflation within the central bank’s 2024 target range of 3%, plus or minus 1.5 percentage points. For some analysts, progress in the fight against consumer price increases opened the door for even more aggressive monetary easing.

“We expect a 50 basis point rate cut next week but can’t rule out bolder action, as higher real rates are a threat to the recovery,” Andres Abadia, chief Latin America economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, wrote on Friday.

On the other hand, faster price rises of less volatile items may prompt caution, according to Andre Cordeiro, senior economist at Banco Inter.

Double-digit borrowing costs that pulled annual inflation down from its 2022 peak of over 12% are now exerting a significant drag on growth. With little space in the national budget for new outlays, fiscal hawks and investors worry that Lula may try to juice the economy through state stimulus.

This week, the leftist government announced plans to invest billions of dollars into modernizing key economic sectors. Lula says the re-industrialization push is necessary to help Brazil compete on the world stage, but markets buckled on the news.

Read more: Lula Unveils $60 Billion Plan to Revitalize Brazilian Industry

Most economists still forecast annual inflation staying above the central bank’s 3% target midpoint for this year and next, largely on doubts over the government’s commitment to shoring up public accounts.

--With assistance from Maria Eloisa Capurro, Giovanna Serafim and Raphael Almeida Dos Santos.

(Updates with statistics agency publication error and official comment beginning in third paragraph.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.