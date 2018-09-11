(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian markets dropped as a voter poll showed left-wing candidates gaining support while those favored by investors stalled out, muddying the outlook for the presidential election with less than a month to go until the ballot.

The real tumbled 1.5 percent to 4.1477 per dollar, leading losses among major currencies. Futures on the Ibovespa equity index fell 1.7 percent as of 8:39 a.m. in New York.

Candidates on the left, who investors fear would backtrack on efforts to shore up Brazil’s fiscal accounts, were the only ones who gained support at a level that exceeded the margin of error in a Datafolha poll released last night. Conservative Jair Bolsonaro still leads the ranking, but the sympathy boost that some analysts expected after he was stabbed last week proved weaker than traders had hoped for. Bolsonaro climbed to 24 percent support, from 22 percent, and his rejection rate remained sky-high at 43 percent. The former Army captain would lose a second-round vote to almost every potential opponent, the poll shows.

“There’s no reason for optimism,” says Adeodato Volpi Netto, the head of capital markets at Eleven Financial Research. “Uncertainty is more than materialized after the latest poll and it’s almost impossible to forecast any run-off scenario.”

Former Ceara state Governor Ciro Gomes, who has said he would expropriate oil fields and tax the rich, rose to 13 percent from 10 percent last month. Fernando Haddad, who’s expected to replace ex-President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva as the Workers’ Party candidate, jumped to 9 percent from 4 percent.

The so-called centrist candidates, who are seen as more likely to move forward with reforms of the pension system and austerity measures, seem all but stalled. Geraldo Alckmin rose to 10 percent, from 9 percent, despite having more exposure on TV and radio ads than all other candidates. Environmentalist Marina Silva dropped to 11 percent, from 16 percent.

Brazilian assets rose last week after Bolsonaro was stabbed at a campaign rally by an attacker who said he was on a mission from God. The attack spurred bets the conservative would widen his lead and the left -- who some blame for the attack -- would be shunned.

Brazil holds general elections on Oct. 7, which are seen as the most disputed in decades, with a dozen candidates and widespread distrust of politicians and institutions after several corruption scandals. If no candidate gets a majority of valid votes, the top two will face off in a runoff on Oct. 28. Lula, who led voter polls, was barred from running due to a corruption conviction, and the Workers’ Party has until Tuesday evening to announce a replacement on the ticket.

--With assistance from Aline Oyamada.

To contact the reporters on this story: Julia Leite in Sao Paulo at jleite3@bloomberg.net;Vinícius Andrade in São Paulo at vandrade3@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Daniel Cancel at dcancel@bloomberg.net, Brendan Walsh

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.