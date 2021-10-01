(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s state development bank has withdrawn plans to sell its $4-billion stake in JBS SA through a public offering as shares of the world’s largest beef producer surge to a record high.

BNDES, as the bank is known, informed JBS of its decision to cancel the public sale first proposed in late 2019 in a Sept. 30 letter, the Sao Paulo-based company said Friday in a statement. The group of banks hired to oversee the sale will also be informed of the decision, according to the letter. The bank’s full stake is currently valued at about 21.6 billion reais ($4.0 billion), according to Bloomberg data.

The sale of the JBS stake had been expected for almost two years as part of the broader bank’s plan to exit investments in private companies to replenish state coffers. The Brazilian meatpacker said in November 2019 that BNDES hired Bradesco BBI, BTG Pactual, Bank of America, Itau BBA and UBS Brasil Corretora for a potential stock sale to unload the stake. Separately, JBS has been looking at options for listing shares in the U.S.

Shares of JBS are trading at an all-time high, with analysts anticipating strong results for the company in the short term. Morgan Stanley said last week that the mismatch between weak beef supply and very strong demand will trigger a worldwide “super cycle.”

