(Bloomberg) -- Brazil called for a return to dialogue between Venezuela and Guyana amid a renewed escalation of tensions over the oil-rich Essequibo region, urging the neighboring nations to avoid demonstrations of military force near the disputed territory.

Venezuelan leader Nicolas Maduro on Thursday sent more than 5,000 troops and numerous ships and planes to the country’s east coast to counter the arrival of a British Royal Navy warship for joint exercises with Guyana.

In response, President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s administration called for both countries to adhere to the so-called Argyle Declaration that Brazil helped mediate earlier this month, when the South American nations agreed to avoid the use of arms against each other.

“Military demonstrations of support for any party must be avoided, so that the ongoing dialogue process can produce results,” Brazil’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a Friday statement. “Brazil calls on the parties to contain themselves, return to dialogue and respect the spirit and letter of the Argyle Declaration.”

Lula’s government has served as an intermediary between Guyana and Venezuela since the long-dormant dispute over the Essequibo region flared up again this year, with Brazil seeking to avoid possible escalation toward military conflict.

After Maduro announced his mobilization, Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said in a statement that the UK’s deployment was part of planned routine exercises that will not threaten Venezuela’s territorial integrity.

Earlier on Friday, Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Rodríguez called on the UK to abide by the Dec. 14 Argyle agreement to continue talks without the use of arms.

