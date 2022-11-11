(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank chief warned of the need to keep the fiscal deficit under control, as the incoming government prepares to unveil its spending plan.

“We understand that the pandemic left many scars, but we also need to keep an eye on fiscal equilibrium,” the bank’s President Roberto Campos Neto said at an event in Sao Paulo. “If there’s no fiscal equilibrium, we’ll go back to an uncertain world where inflation expectations rise, productive sectors are in disarray, and the population will suffer because job growth will be hurt.”

President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is discussing changes to next year’s budget to deliver on his pledges of higher welfare payments to the poor. His transition team is considering excluding such programs from the country’s spending rule, which limits growth of government expenditures to the previous year’s inflation rate.

Details of the package, and its size, remain unclear. Brazil’s stocks, bonds and currency all plunged on Thursday after Lula said that fiscal considerations shouldn’t take precedence over the needs of the poor.

The selloff was “a clear demonstration of the market’s sensibility toward fiscal issues, and that’s because debt levels remain high,” Campos Neto said.

The real has weakened 9.4% this week, the most in emerging markets.

Tax Cuts

Recent tax cuts that helped lower gasoline prices in Brazil are set to expire by the end of the year, though Lula’s team is likely to renew a recent 200 reais ($37.89) raise in monthly welfare checks to the poor.

“The market understands that some fiscal measures thought to be temporary will now be extended,” Campos Neto said.

Brazil’s top central banker said he has had only “some” contact with Lula’s transition team, but remains open to working with the new government.

Campos Neto was appointed in 2019 by President Jair Bolsonaro. With the monetary authority’s autonomy now guaranteed by law, his mandate goes on until December of 2024.

--With assistance from Isadora Calumby.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.