(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank president downplayed odds of an additional interest rate hike in June, prompting swap rates to plunge as investors dialed back chances of an even longer monetary tightening cycle.

It’s appropriate to signal a rate increase of 100 basis points at the next decision in May, Roberto Campos Neto told reporters on Thursday. Regarding the subsequent meeting in June, a new hike then “is not the most probable outlook, as we indicate in the minutes to the last meeting. But, we are facing a very volatile outlook and we need to consider different possibilities.”

Policy makers led by Campos Neto are nearing the end of one of the world’s most aggressive tightening cycles in the wake of the pandemic. The bank board has already lifted rates by 975 basis points in a year to combat inflation that’s been pressured by food and fuels. Many private sector economists said this week an additional boost after May will be needed to tame expectations.

“We look at what we consider to be the pace, the adequate rhythm and the terminal rate,” Campos Neto said. “We understand that it was most appropriate to lift rates by 100 basis points and then signal 100 more in May.”

Contracts on the interest-rate swaps due in January 2023, which indicate expectations on monetary policy at year’s end, fell as much as 16.5 basis points following the comments. The real was little changed at 4.8246 per dollar.

The central bank’s inflation projections in the reference outlook stand at 7.1% for this year and 3.4% in 2023, according to the quarterly inflation report published earlier on Thursday. By comparison, policy makers target consumer prices at 3.5% this year and 3.25% next.

Last week central bankers also introduced an “alternative scenario,” for inflation, which they now regard as more likely, in which oil prices ease to $100 per barrel by December. In that outlook, consumer prices increases are seen at 6.3% in 2022 and 3.1% in 2023.

