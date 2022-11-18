(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said that he will persist in efforts to combat inflation, as the incoming government advances plans to add billions of dollars to public spending next year.

Policymakers will do “whatever it takes” to meet their consumer price mandate, Campos Neto said at a Bloomberg event on Friday in Sao Paulo. It is too early to celebrate recent inflation wins, and Brazil is not out of the woods yet in terms of taming cost of living increases, he said.

Campos Neto led one of the world’s first and most aggressive interest rate hiking cycles in the wake of the pandemic, adding 11.75 percentage points in borrowing cost increases since March 2021. Policymakers then paused the tightening in September as tax cuts and the effects of rate increases hastened the biggest inflation slowdown among major economies. Now, investors fear those gains may be short-lived, as President-elect Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva pledges a surge in public spending.

Swap rates on the contract due in January 2025, the most-traded in Sao Paulo, reversed earlier drops and jumped 14 basis points in late morning trading as traders weighed Campos Neto’s pledges to persist in Brazil’s inflation fight.

“Campos Neto reinforced the message that if fiscal policy hurts efforts to slow inflation to target, then the interest rate will react,” said Marco Caruso, chief economist at Banco Original.

Lula’s team wants 175 billion reais ($32 billion) in social outlays to be indefinitely excluded from the country’s main fiscal rule, a spending cap that limits growth of public expenditures to the previous year’s inflation rate. Those plans prompted assets from stocks to the currency to tumble this week.

Markets have no patience and need clarity on a sustainable fiscal and debt path in Brazil, Campos Neto said at the event. Not providing such clarity risks hurting the people the government wants to help by upsetting dynamics in the markets, he said.

A greater use of subsidized credit would impact the neutral rate, Campos Neto added.

Above Target

A former trader at Banco Santander who is known for being in sync with financial markets, Campos Neto is Brazil’s first central bank chief with formal autonomy. Appointed by current President Jair Bolsonaro, his term ends in December 2024.

Campos Neto, who is also grandson of one of Brazil’s most renowned economists, must now command monetary policy through a period of volatility as the incoming administration’s fiscal plans spark financial market angst and complicate the outlook for inflation.

Indeed, news of Lula’s spending proposal adds to signs that Campos Neto’s consumer price fight is far from over. Brazil’s cost of living rose more than expected in October, snapping three consecutive months of deflation.

Transportation prices bounced back last month as the impact from Bolsonaro’s tax cuts on gasoline and utilities fades away. Food continues to rise, and central bankers have expressed concern over both service costs and core measures which strip out volatile items like fuels.

Annual inflation eased to 6.47% in October, down from a rate of 12.13% in April that was the highest in roughly two decades. Still, it’s well above the central bank’s targets of 3.25% for next year and 3% for 2024.

Other Key Campos Neto Comments:

We need to have coordination between monetary policy and fiscal policy

If there is less uncertainty, it clears the way to spend more with less harm to markets

Generating uncertainty takes away the room you have to spend

Will wait to see final product of negotiations on incoming government spending

The market isn’t a monster; it is an entity that allocates resources

Commodity prices probably hit an inflection point

There seems to be a faster slowdown in global growth

