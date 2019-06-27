Brazil Central Bank Cuts 2019 Growth Forecast by More Than Half

Brazil’s central bank cut its 2019 growth forecast by more than half, blaming factors including falling confidence, a weaker than expected first quarter and a global slowdown.

Latin America’s largest economy will expand 0.8% this year, down from the previous estimate of 2% in March, according to the central bank’s quarterly inflation report published on Thursday. Policy makers are more pessimistic than analysts surveyed by the bank, who now expect gross domestic product to grow 0.87% in 2019 after cutting estimates for 17 consecutive weeks.

The central bank expects consumer prices to rise by 3.6% this year, 3.7% in 2020 and 3.9% in 2021 in the reference outlook, which entails a steady benchmark interest rate and currency

In an outlook using economic parameters from its weekly analyst survey, the central bank expects consumer prices to rise 3.6% this year, 3.9% in 2020 and 3.9% in 2021

Policy makers target inflation at 4.25% this year, 4% in 2020 and 3.75% in 2021. Click here to see consumer price forecasts from the previous report in March

The monetary authority, led by its President Roberto Campos Neto, last week held its benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 6.5% and signaled it could lower borrowing costs if economic reforms advance in Congress

Risks of a "more expressive" global economic slowdown persist, policy makers wrote in their report. They added that uncertainties over a trade war between the U.S. and China increased in recent weeks

Reiterates that domestic reforms are essential to keep Brazil consumer prices low

Base outlook includes gradual domestic economic recovery ahead

Brazil policy makers will meet later on Thursday to set the 2022 inflation target

