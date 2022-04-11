(Bloomberg) -- Brazil central bank President Roberto Campos Neto said he was surprised by recent inflation data and that policy makers are analyzing the figures, prompting investors to raise bets on more interest rate hikes.

Consumer prices were driven higher by more expensive gasoline, as well as surprises in the costs of goods such as food and clothing, Campos Neto said at an event on Monday. Brazil’s overall inflation, as well as core readings that strip out volatile items like food and fuels, are both running high, he said.

“We are analyzing this surprise to see if it changes anything regarding the trends,” Campos Neto said.

Latin America’s largest economy posted the biggest consumer price jump since 2003 last month. The reading, which was also higher than all estimates in a Bloomberg survey, tested the central bank’s plans to end its aggressive monetary tightening campaign with a final increase of 100-basis points in May. Countries around the region were also hit by inflation surprises, Campos Neto said.

Read more: Latin America Inflation Shocks Raise Prospect of More Rate Hikes

Swap rates on the contract due in January 2023, which indicate investors expectations for monetary policy at the end of this year, rose as much as 22.5 basis points after Campos Neto’s remarks, as investors weighed odds of a longer hiking cycle.

