(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank is set to deliver its fourth straight interest rate cut of 50 basis points, forging ahead with a gradual monetary easing campaign as uncertainties over the global outlook fade and local inflation slows down further.

All analysts surveyed by Bloomberg see the benchmark Selic falling to 11.75% after markets close on Wednesday, adding to a cycle that’s already reduced borrowing costs by 1.5 percentage points since August. About 3% of digital options at the local stock market expect a bigger cut of 75 basis points.

Brazil central bankers are relaxing monetary policy as annual inflation is expected to end the year within their tolerance range for the first time since 2020. There’s room for more rate cuts ahead given that borrowing costs remain high when compared with advanced economies, bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said in an interview last month. Still, better-than-expected growth and lingering doubts over public spending will prevent faster easing.

What Bloomberg Economics Says

“We expect Brazil’s central bank to stick to the 50 basis-point rate-cut plan it has long telegraphed. The biggest question for Wednesday’s meeting is whether policymakers retain forward guidance of similar cuts “in the next meetings.”

— Adriana Dupita, Brazil and Argentina economist

The meeting will end a few hours after the Federal Reserve announces its own decision, likely holding rates steady for a third straight time.

Brazil’s announcement will be published on the central bank’s website after 6:30 p.m. in Brasilia with a statement from its board. Here’s what to look for:

Future Pace

Investors’ top priority will be sizing up the central bank’s plans for rate cuts in early 2024. So far, policymakers have pledged to carry on with half-point drops for the “next meetings,” saying improvements in both the global scenario and the domestic outlook have been “marginal.”

US Treasury yields have dropped from a recent peak, helping Brazilian central bankers’ inflation fight by removing downward pressure on the currency. Meanwhile, third-quarter gross domestic product surprised to the upside.

Analysts have since raised their estimates for activity this year while trimming inflation expectations in the short-term.

“The statement will read more dovish,” said Caio Megale, chief economist at XP Investimentos. He’s betting policymakers will keep their pledges for multiple half-point rate cuts ahead. “Activity and inflation prints give them no sense of urgency” to speed up easing, he said.

With the Brazilian real gaining around 2% since late October, the monetary authority’s own inflation estimates could improve. “A stronger real has been good news that central bankers weren’t counting on,” said Tatiana Pinheiro, an economist at Galapagos Capital.

Domestic Concerns

Despite that boost, policymakers have failed to make a dent in financial markets’ medium-term inflation forecasts, which have remained above the 3% target for months.

Investor concerns about public spending also rose after President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva questioned his own economic team’s fiscal goals.

Still, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad is vowing to keep his promise to eliminate the primary fiscal deficit — which excludes interest payments — and is working with Congress to approve bills that would raise public revenue.

“The fiscal noise has decreased,” from the November rate-setting meeting, said Carla Argenta, chief economist at CM Capital. Policymakers are likely to keep highlighting the need to pursue plans to shore up public finances, she added.

