(Bloomberg) -- Brazil central bank’s minutes to its last policy meeting will seek to calm investors who were rattled by the board’s split vote on interest rates, according to a former director at the institution.

“With the market reacting the way it did, the minutes won’t be able to show as much divergence,” Fabio Kanczuk, the head of macroeconomics at hedge fund ASA Investments and a former economic policy director at the central bank, said in an interview. “You have to react to the market’s unease.”

Local markets sank last week after the central bank cut rates by a quarter-point in split decision that signaled a possible shift in the monetary authority’s stance toward inflation. The tight vote, with four policymakers appointed by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva backing a bigger, half-point drop, fueled speculation that the board will be more permissive on price increases after Governor Roberto Campos Neto’s term ends in December.

The minutes to the decision, which will be published Tuesday, will probably indicate a “small technical divergence” within the board, Kanczuk said. The market’s reaction to the central bank’s statement last Wednesday showed the fear of a higher level of consumer price increases in the future, with a jump in breakeven inflation rates.

“It was a huge and negative reaction,” he said. “The whole discussion is: if there are four directors appointed by the government voting for 50 basis points, the next central bank board tends to be more lenient. That’s the reading.”

The real led losses among major currencies and swap rates jumped the day after the central bank decision.

Going forward, Kanczuk sees little room for further rate cuts from now on, and is betting on two more reductions of a quarter-point each.

“If the market continues to be sour, then easing stops,” he said. If the outlook becomes more tranquil, then the next cut of a quarter-percentage point will probably come in a unanimous decision, “which would calm things down,” he said.

For Kanczuk, there still is a technical argument to defend a bigger cut, given that inflation is low — a factor that he thinks might have supported last week’s vote from Paulo Picchetti, the director of international affairs at the central bank and a Lula appointee. “I disagree with his technical opinion, but I don’t think it was political,” Kanczuk said.

