(Bloomberg) -- Brazil central bank workers said their work stoppage is delaying the release of a weekly economist survey that’s closely-watched by investors along with a set of economic indicators expected this week.

The workers, unhappy with a pledge by President Jair Bolsonaro to increase wages for only some public servants such as police officers, will discuss a strike this week. Public servants who haven’t been promised a salary increase, including those at the internal revenue system, have been protesting since December and some of them have resigned from leadership positions.

The central bank’s so-called Focus survey, with estimates from more than 100 agents for inflation, growth, interest rates and currency, is expected to be published an hour and a half late on Monday. Economic indicators including credit reports, fiscal statistics and current account data expected this week were also delayed without a clear publication date.

The central bank gave no justification for the “temporary” measure.

“We respect the workers’ right to protest. Central bank workers have a huge feeling of responsibility toward their jobs and we have contingency measures in case things worsen,” central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto told reporters last week.

The union will discuss on Monday the possibility of a strike beginning on April 1, as it pushes for an their wages to be adjusted by inflation as well as a restructuring of their careers.

