(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s central bank has a “pretty high bar” to clear to accelerate the pace of its first easing cycle in three years, chief Roberto Campos Neto said Thursday.

Policymakers led by Campos Neto cut the country’s benchmark interest rate to 13.25% in early August, from a previous six-year high of 13.75%. They signaled that they would proceed at the same speed in future meetings as Brazil’s inflation outlook continues to improve, and for now are united behind that strategy.

“It’s unanimous among the board that our current pace is appropriate,” Campos Neto said in an interview with the local website Poder360.

The launch of an easing cycle followed months of criticism from President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who has blasted the bank for maintaining high interest rates that he sees as a drag on economic growth. The move made Brazil, which led the world into an aggressive tightening cycle in the wake of the pandemic, the latest Latin American nation to start cutting rates, after central banks in Chile, Uruguay and Costa Rica all began lowering borrowing costs earlier this year.

The bank’s directors were split on how big the initial cut should be, with Campos Neto providing the deciding vote in favor of the larger-than-expected 50-basis point reduction.

Read More: Fed Loses to Hyperinflation-Scarred Brazil in Race to Cut Rates

The difference resulted from “prior divisions over whether to leave the door open to begin rate cuts,” Campos Neto said Thursday. But members of both voting blocs made it clear this week that they are on the same page about the path forward.

There is “consensus” regarding future steps, director of monetary policy Gabriel Galipolo said Tuesday, in one of his first public appearances since joining the board in July. Galipolo, a Lula appointee who previously served as deputy finance minister, is widely seen as Campos Neto’s future successor and favored the half-point cut at his first meeting.

Fernanda Guardado, the bank’s director of international affairs, said during a separate event Tuesday that the board is “committed” to the current pace, and that it is unlikely to reach the bar it set for faster cuts. Guardado is considered one of the bank’s most hawkish members, and voted for a smaller quarter-of-a-percentage point cut earlier this month.

“The conditions are pretty hard to reach,” she said. “There would need to be very large surprises to reassess.”

Brazil’s annual inflation rate has cooled to within the central bank’s target range. But Campos Neto and other members have said they will continue to closely monitor consumer price increases, especially as analysts bet that inflation will accelerate and remain above target through 2026.

Policymakers are now focused on services prices, which are cause for concern as they relate to salaries and are easing at a slower pace.

State-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, meanwhile, announced Tuesday that it would raise the wholesale price of gasoline by 16% per liter, and diesel by 26%, in an effort to reduce a cost gap with international markets.

The “large increase” is likely to boost inflation by 0.40 percentage points through August and September, Campos Neto said earlier this week, as most analysts raised estimates for this year’s consumer price increases to above the ceiling of the bank’s tolerance range.

Read More: Petrobras Hikes Brazil Fuel Prices, Likely Stoking Inflation

Lula has pushed for lower rates since taking office in January, but has not commented publicly on the initial cut or the path central bankers outlined. Finance Minister Fernando Haddad welcomed decision, calling it “encouraging” and a “fruit of dialogue” between the monetary authority and the government’s economic team.

Brazil’s congress is currently debating two proposals that Lula’s government sees as likely to prompt additional rate cuts: A bill to shore up public finances and much-anticipated tax reform legislation, each of which could result in a faster disinflationary process going forward, central bankers said in the minutes of their latest meeting.

--With assistance from Bruna Lessa.

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.