(Bloomberg) -- Brazilian policy makers will do whatever it takes to bring inflation expectations back to target despite a perceived deterioration in the country’s fiscal outlook, according to central bank President Roberto Campos Neto.

“Keeping inflation anchored is key at this moment, when we are facing consecutive inflationary shocks and it’s becoming difficult to model inflation,” Campos Neto said on Thursday at an online event organized by the national association of bars and restaurants.

The Brazilian real briefly trimmed losses while he spoke, but remained 0.5% weaker at 5.25 per dollar in late-morning trading.

Foreign investors are perceiving a deterioration in Brazil’s fiscal accounts, Campos Neto said, as concerns about growing spending pressures mount ahead of next year’s presidential election. His remarks echoed similar comments made by Monetary Policy Director Bruno Serra on Wednesday, and followed the central bank’s decision to step up the pace of monetary tightening last week.

Read More: Brazil Pledges to End Monetary Stimulus With Steeper Rate Hikes

The most severe drought in decades, along with higher commodity prices and an economic reopening is keeping inflation well above target in Brazil. Consumer prices jumped 8.99% in July from the year prior, higher than economists forecast and above the official 3.75% target. Analysts polled by the central bank estimate consumer prices to end the year at 6.88%.

“We will use all the tools we have, as much as needed, to anchor inflation in the medium and long term,” Campos Neto said, adding that current inflationary shocks are contaminating expectations for next year.

Economists estimate consumer prices to rise 3.84% in 2022, above the 3.5% target.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.