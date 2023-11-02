(Bloomberg) -- Unigel Participacoes was cut to default by S&P Global Ratings after the fertilizer maker said it failed to pay a coupon on its dollar bonds as a 30-day grace period expired.

S&P downgraded Unigel’s rating to D from CCC- on Thursday, citing the missed interest payment, according to a statement.

Unigel “continues to be engaged in negotiations with its main creditors” after missing payment of a $23.2 million coupon, the company said in a filing late Wednesday.

Earlier this week on Oct. 31, Unigel was said to get more time to negotiate with debt holders after the grace period expired Wednesday. The Brazilian company, which has $530 million in outstanding dollar notes due in 2026, has been at odds with bondholders over the amount of cash it’s asking them to deliver amid restructuring talks.

The company is confident in building a “positive solution” for all its stakeholders, the filing reads.

Unigel negotiated a standstill with local creditors and postponed the release of its second-quarter financial results that are likely to show it breached a covenant on domestic notes. The indentures of local notes require it to keep the ratio of net debt to adjusted Ebitda below or at 3.5 times. S&P Global Ratings has said it could peak at near 10 times by year-end.

The company was founded by Henri Slezynger, an 87-year-old Belgian naturalized Brazilian who studied chemical engineering at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. The company announced in June that it had hired investment bank Moelis & Co to advise on debt talks.

The Slezynger family owns Unigel through a holding company and its fortune is valued at over $2 billion, according to calculations by the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Dollar notes from Unigel due in 2026 traded near par until May, when the fertilizer maker said on May 12 that its first-quarter earnings had plummeted amid plunging fertilizer prices globally and high interest rates at home. The bonds traded for 33.5 cents on the dollar as of Wednesday, according to Trace data.

