(Bloomberg) -- Brazil and China are calling for an international conference recognized by both Russia and Ukraine to discuss proposals to halt the war, throwing up an alternative to a push by Kyiv for its own Western-backed peace plan.

China and Brazil both released a statement outlining “common understandings” on a path to resolving the war, which started when Russian invaded Ukraine in February 2022. It is the first time China has signed a joint declaration with another country about the conflict.

The statement came after a meeting on Thursday between China’s Foreign Minister Wang Yi and Brazil’s Celso Amorim, chief adviser to President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.

“China and Brazil support an international peace conference held at a proper time that is recognized by both Russia and Ukraine, with equal participation of all parties as well as fair discussion of all peace plans,” read the joint-statement signed in Beijing, which repeats language used by President Xi Jinping on previous occasions.

Switzerland has agreed to organize an international conference to discuss Ukraine’s peace plan next month after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy visited the country in January. Russia wasn’t invited to the summit and leaders from many countries are expected to skip it, including from Brazil and China. President Joe Biden is also set to miss the gathering because it conflicts with a campaign fundraiser in California he’s set to attend alongside George Clooney, Julia Roberts and other stars.

China and Brazil, both members of the BRICS group with Russia, have generally refused to take sides in the war, though Beijing in particular has provided an important economic and political lifeline to sanctions-hit Moscow. That will make any effort from those countries toward peace talks problematic.

China last week hosted Russian leader Vladimir Putin in Beijing, the first foreign visit after his reelection, amid US pressure to curtail support that’s helping Moscow continue its war. China is closely watching the conflict in Ukraine and the Western response as Beijing mulls its ambitions over Taiwan, which it claims as its own.

Moscow has long said it’s open to talks as a tactic to undermine support for Kyiv, while continuing to see the subjugation of Ukraine as its goal. Putin said in China that he discussed Beijing’s proposals with Xi during informal talks, saying he believed his Chinese counterpart was “sincerely striving” to end the war. The Russian leader has repeatedly said any negotiations must take into account “realities on the ground,” a reference to areas of Ukraine occupied by his army.

Ukraine’s allies say Putin has shown no intention of being serious about negotiations based on any reasonable terms. Yet the more countries around the world that believe talks in an alternative forum are an option and the longer Ukraine struggles on the battlefield, the harder it will be for everyone to ignore.

Beijing and Brasilia are also calling for the expansion of humanitarian assistance and condemning the potential use of weapons of mass destruction in the conflict.

