BEIJING, CHINA - SEPTEMBER 24: Vials are seen on a tray in a lab at Sinovac Biotech where the company is producing their potential COVID-19 vaccine CoronaVac during a media tour on September 24, 2020 in Beijing, China. Sinovacs inactivated vaccine candidate, called CoronaVac, is among a number of companies in the global race to control the coronavirus pandemic. The company is running Phase 3 human trials in four countries and ramping up production to 300 million doses per year at a new manufacturing facility south of Beijing. A lack of domestic coronavirus cases in China has meant that companies developing vaccines have shifted their focus overseas to conduct trials to gather the volume of data necessary to win regulatory approvals. When Chinas government launched an emergency use program in July to vaccinate groups of essential workers, Sinovacs chief executive says the company supplied tens of thousands of doses, even as trials are still underway. About 90% of Sinovacs employees have chosen to receive injections of CoronaVac, which is one of eight Chinese vaccine candidates in human trials. The company is also seeking approval to begin clinical trials with teenagers and children as young as age 3.(Photo by Kevin Frayer/Getty Images) Photographer: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images AsiaPac
, Photographer: Kevin Frayer/Getty Images AsiaPac
(Bloomberg) -- Brazil reversed its decision to suspend Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s coronavirus vaccine trials amid criticism the decision was politicized.
Health agency Anvisa authorized the study be resumed less than 48 hours after halting the tests, which are being conducted in the state of Sao Paulo.
In a statement posted on its website Wednesday, Anvisa said it initially got “precarious data” on a “grave” event, which led it to suspend the study late Monday. The agency added that it reversed its previous ruling after receiving new information and that it will keep monitoring the case.
Read More: Brazil’s Halting of China Vaccine Baffles Local Researchers
On Tuesday, Sao Paulo’s Instituto Butantan, which partnered with Sinovac to produce the vaccine locally, bashed the suspension, saying it was not warned of the move and that the reported death of a volunteer had no relation with the shot.
©2020 Bloomberg L.P.