(Bloomberg) -- Brazil reversed its decision to suspend Sinovac Biotech Ltd.’s coronavirus vaccine trials amid criticism the decision was politicized.

Health agency Anvisa authorized the study be resumed less than 48 hours after halting the tests, which are being conducted in the state of Sao Paulo.

In a statement posted on its website Wednesday, Anvisa said it initially got “precarious data” on a “grave” event, which led it to suspend the study late Monday. The agency added that it reversed its previous ruling after receiving new information and that it will keep monitoring the case.

Read More: Brazil’s Halting of China Vaccine Baffles Local Researchers

On Tuesday, Sao Paulo’s Instituto Butantan, which partnered with Sinovac to produce the vaccine locally, bashed the suspension, saying it was not warned of the move and that the reported death of a volunteer had no relation with the shot.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.