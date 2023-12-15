(Bloomberg) -- Brazil’s Congress finalized a drastic overhaul of the country’s tax code, completing a reform effort that had eluded lawmakers and leaders for three decades.

The lower house passed the reform bill, a proposed amendment to the constitution, in two separate votes Friday, delivering on President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva’s goal of securing its approval before the end of the year.

Lawmakers only withdrew changes the Senate made before passing the bill in November, and barring a last-minute challenge it can be enacted next week.

The plan aims to simplify one of the world’s most complex systems by reducing the number of taxes, streamlining rates and eliminating distortions that have long burdened Latin America’s largest economy.

It will consolidate existing consumption levies into two value-added taxes, one administered by the federal government and one to generate revenue for states and localities.

Tax rates still need to be specified in subsequent laws, and the new system won’t fully take effect until 2033.

Lula and Finance Minister Fernando Haddad prioritized tax reform upon taking office in January as part of a broader economic agenda meant to help shore up the country’s finances.

Investors and analysts expect a more efficient tax code to provide a boost to the Brazilian economy, and markets rallied upon the lower house’s initial approval of the plan in July.

Rodolfo Margato, economist at XP Inc., said the tax reform on consumption of goods and services will increase long-term economic growth. He estimates that the reform will add 0.5 percentage points to potential GDP, which measures the fastest growth an economy can sustain without creating inflationary pressures.

