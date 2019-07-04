(Bloomberg) -- President Jair Bolsonaro’s flagship pension reform proposal passed a key congressional committee on Thursday, fueling investor optimism that the bill can be approved by the lower house before lawmakers go into mid-year recess later this month.

The committee, the last step before the proposal moves to the lower house floor, backed the report prepared by pension bill rapporteur Samuel Moreira by a count of 36 to 13 on Thursday afternoon. Lawmakers still have to vote on amendments that may alter the text and its projected savings of roughly 1 trillion reais ($261 billion) over the next 10 years.

The congressional vote caps a tumultuous week of delays and negotiations that prompted local assets to whipsaw as investors digested news on the closely-watched bill. One of President Jair Bolsonaro’s top policy priorities, the pension reform is seen as key to staunching the bleeding in the country’s public accounts and also may put Brazil back on the path to recovering its investment-grade status.

The Brazilian real led emerging market gains by rising as much as 1.1% to 3.7854 per U.S. dollar, its strongest intraday level since March. The Ibovespa benchmark stock index climbed 1.7% to a record.

Presented by Bolsonaro in February, the pension overhaul seeks to save billions of dollars by establishing a minimum retirement age and toughening access to benefits. In recent days, progress has been slowed by debate on rules for workers including police officers and teachers, as well as by lawmaker pressure for budget funds in exchange for their support.

Meanwhile, investors betting that a monetary easing cycle can start in July are also counting on the reform to clear at least the first of two lower house floor votes this month after the central bank indicated it needs concrete signs that the economic agenda is advancing in order to cut its benchmark interest rate. Traders are pricing in about 80% chances of a rate cut in July.

Lower house Speaker Rodrigo Maia said on Wednesday he hopes the committee can conclude its work in time for the bill to go to the floor next week. As a constitutional amendment, the pension reform needs to be approved in two separate votes in the lower house and two additional votes in the Senate in order to become law.

